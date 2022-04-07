Xponance Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $125.47 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.95.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

