Xponance Inc. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,434,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PPG Industries by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $134.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.20.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.