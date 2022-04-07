Xponance Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in NVR by 160.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NVR. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,223.40.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,358.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,909.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,158.74. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,310.45 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

