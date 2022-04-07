Xponance Inc. Buys 97 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $152.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.20.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,369 shares of company stock worth $10,552,806 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

