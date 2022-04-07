Xponance Inc. Buys 5,093 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,215,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

