Xponance Inc. Buys 291 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Entegris by 16,147.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Entegris by 55.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 604,249 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Entegris by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Entegris by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356,551 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

