Xponance Inc. Buys 1,438 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.76. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

