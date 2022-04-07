Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.14.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.84. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

