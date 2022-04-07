Xponance Inc. Acquires 4,927 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $2,851,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 258,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

CB stock opened at $212.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.04 and a 200-day moving average of $194.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

