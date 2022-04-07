XML Financial LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

BND traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,157,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,926. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

