XML Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after buying an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,684,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.47. 391,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,686. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

