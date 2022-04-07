XML Financial LLC Acquires 2,508 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,023.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 213,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 203,616 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

