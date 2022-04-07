Wyman Roberts Sells 13,103 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

EAT stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Brinker International by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,115,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,261,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Brinker International by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after acquiring an additional 353,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

