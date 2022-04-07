Wownero Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.78 Million (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $35,192.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

