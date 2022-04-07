Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.14

Shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 24367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 6.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd ( OTCMKTS:WOPEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

