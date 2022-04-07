Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,277,993. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

