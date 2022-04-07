WINk Reaches One Day Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00209163 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.