William Severance Sells 2,148 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $58,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, William Severance sold 9,325 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $251,868.25.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52.

MSP opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

MSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

