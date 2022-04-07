William Blair Weighs in on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after buying an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

