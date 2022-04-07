William Blair Weighs in on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after buying an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
