Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $117,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,739,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 134,008 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,513,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 77,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Willdan Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $386.19 million, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

