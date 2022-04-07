Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of WVVI opened at $9.30 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
