Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WVVI opened at $9.30 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.