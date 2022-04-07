Widercoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Widercoin has traded down 53.4% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $2,803.38 and approximately $197.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.01 or 0.07378786 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.17 or 1.00103239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051300 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

