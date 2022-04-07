Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.79% of Whiting Petroleum worth $45,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,086,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000.

NYSE WLL opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

WLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

