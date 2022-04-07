Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

NYSE:WSR opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $653.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 184.62%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.