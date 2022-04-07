WhiteCoin Trading Down 0.1% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001257 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $405.62 million and $852,881.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00066260 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016295 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001100 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

