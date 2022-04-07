Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($49.44) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.13).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,790 ($36.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,886.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,039.04. The company has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.74. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($31.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,646 ($47.82).

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.77), for a total value of £75,293 ($98,744.92).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

