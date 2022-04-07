Whirlpool (WHR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2022 – Whirlpool is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Whirlpool is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Whirlpool had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Whirlpool was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have outperformed the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter 2021. It reported earnings beat for the 14th straight time in the fourth quarter. Results gained from strong customer demand and the execution of its cost-based pricing initiatives, which led to sales growth. The cost-based price increases executed in every region helped fully offset $1 billion and $500 million of raw material inflation in 2021 and fourth quarter, respectively. The company provided a robust view for 2022. However, raw material inflation, unfavorable currency, marketing investments and supply chain disruptions continued to weigh on margins in the fourth quarter. Management expects raw material inflation to hurt its business by $1-$1.25 billion in 2022, led by higher steel and resin costs.”

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.90. 51,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $167.40 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Whirlpool Co alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,150,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after buying an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.