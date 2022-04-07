Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.93

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 35614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

UP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

