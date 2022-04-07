Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 427.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,741 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of UP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,369. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

