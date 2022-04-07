WHALE (WHALE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.93 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $45.93 million and $869,816.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $5.96 or 0.00013746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.28 or 0.07366993 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,398.54 or 1.00027660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050998 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

