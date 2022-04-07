WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Cut by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

