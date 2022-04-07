Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

