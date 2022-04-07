Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,946,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41,429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Western Digital by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,503,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

WDC traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 78,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,576. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

