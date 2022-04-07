Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Shares Down 0.4%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.51. 10,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 14,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

