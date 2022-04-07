Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $110.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.35.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after purchasing an additional 438,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
