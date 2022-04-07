Wells Fargo & Company Trims RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Target Price to $95.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE RPM opened at $87.16 on Thursday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

