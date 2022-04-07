Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $28.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after purchasing an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.