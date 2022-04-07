Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Equal Weight

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after acquiring an additional 421,376 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,909,000 after acquiring an additional 317,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,405,000 after acquiring an additional 254,996 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.