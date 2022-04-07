WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.9% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned 0.12% of Visa worth $520,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $7.08 on Thursday, reaching $219.01. 7,430,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329,307. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.33.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

