WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$115.68 million for the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.