Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 3i Group (III)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 3i Group (LON: III) in the last few weeks:

3/28/2022 – 3i Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/25/2022 – 3i Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,444 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – 3i Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – 3i Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 380 ($4.98) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – 3i Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/21/2022 – 3i Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – 3i Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/7/2022 – 3i Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price target on the stock.

3i Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,358 ($17.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,005. 3i Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,071 ($14.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.77). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of £13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,322.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,355.34.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

