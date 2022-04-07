Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV):
- 4/4/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Southwest Airlines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $58.00 to $50.00.
- 3/21/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Southwest Airlines stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.01.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
