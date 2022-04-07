Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV):

4/4/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Southwest Airlines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $58.00 to $50.00.

3/21/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Southwest Airlines Co alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the airline’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.