Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SEA (SE)

4/6/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/31/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/21/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $265.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

3/3/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00.

3/2/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $330.00 to $250.00.

3/2/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $241.00 to $221.00.

2/28/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $370.00 to $295.00.

2/17/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/14/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $427.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $8.61 on Thursday, hitting $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,927. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.91.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SEA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after acquiring an additional 116,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after acquiring an additional 986,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

