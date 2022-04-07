Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boeing (BA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently:

4/6/2022 – Boeing had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boeing has been facing production quality issues related to its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. It expects to incur nearly $1 billion of abnormal production costs on a cumulative basis for the 787 program. With its 737 Max getting the final nod to fly in China, a declining air traffic trend in the country due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant does not bode well for the stock’s prospects in China. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus it is experiencing some supply-chain shortages. Moreover, Boeing still remains behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, indicating poor revenue growth prospects. Yet, it remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer. The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year.”

3/31/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Boeing was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/21/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/21/2022 – Boeing was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Langenberg & Company. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2022 – Boeing was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BA opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

