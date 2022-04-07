WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.22

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.22 and last traded at $102.17, with a volume of 8505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

