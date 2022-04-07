WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.140-$5.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $522 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.51. The company had a trading volume of 269,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.44 and a fifty-two week high of $313.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.63.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered WD-40 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in WD-40 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in WD-40 by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WD-40 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

