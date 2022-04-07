Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $39,412,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Waters by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 163,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,790,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT opened at $304.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.79. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $294.17 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

