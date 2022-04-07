Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $208,263.00

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $91.18 or 0.00208733 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $426,183.37 and $208,263.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

