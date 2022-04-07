Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001184 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $40.87 million and $4.12 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,799,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,824,676 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

