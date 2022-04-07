Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,002,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $434.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

